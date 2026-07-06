The 35th Civil Engineer Squadron conducted a combat readiness drone exercise May 20th, 2026, at Misawa Air Base, Japan. The drone exercise tested to see how squadron members would react when they're tired and under stress. (US Navy video by MC2 Tyler Bergstrom)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2026 02:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014230
|VIRIN:
|260520-N-YK120-8827
|Filename:
|DOD_111832104
|Length:
|00:03:29
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll - Engineer Drone Exercise 2026, by PO2 TYLER BERGSTROM, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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