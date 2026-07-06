(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    B-Roll - Engineer Drone Exercise 2026

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.19.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class TYLER BERGSTROM 

    AFN Misawa

    The 35th Civil Engineer Squadron conducted a combat readiness drone exercise May 20th, 2026, at Misawa Air Base, Japan. The drone exercise tested to see how squadron members would react when they're tired and under stress. (US Navy video by MC2 Tyler Bergstrom)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 07.10.2026 02:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014230
    VIRIN: 260520-N-YK120-8827
    Filename: DOD_111832104
    Length: 00:03:29
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll - Engineer Drone Exercise 2026, by PO2 TYLER BERGSTROM, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video