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    Radio Around The Region: July Captain's Call with AFN Misawa

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    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.01.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class TYLER BERGSTROM 

    AFN Misawa

    During our special Captains Call show, CS1 Raymond Heiber spoke to us about peer-to-peer leadership. Heiber believes the welfare of our shipmates is every Navy personnel's responsibility,

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 20:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1014043
    VIRIN: 260702-N-YK120-9057
    Filename: DOD_111828907
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP

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    This work, Radio Around The Region: July Captain's Call with AFN Misawa, by PO2 TYLER BERGSTROM, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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