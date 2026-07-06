During our special Captains Call show, CS1 Raymond Heiber spoke to us about peer-to-peer leadership. Heiber believes the welfare of our shipmates is every Navy personnel's responsibility,
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 20:08
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1014043
|VIRIN:
|260702-N-YK120-9057
|Filename:
|DOD_111828907
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Around The Region: July Captain's Call with AFN Misawa, by PO2 TYLER BERGSTROM, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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