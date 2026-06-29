Misawa DRONE safety

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013247" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Staff Sargent Deante Edwards explains the DRONE acronym and importance of drone observation and reporting at Misawa Air Base Japan, June 29, 2026. Security Forces are informing everyone on base that drone observation and reporting is an all hands effort. (U.S Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Bergstrom.)