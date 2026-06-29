U.S. Air Force Staff Sargent Deante Edwards explains the DRONE acronym and importance of drone observation and reporting at Misawa Air Base Japan, June 29, 2026. Security Forces are informing everyone on base that drone observation and reporting is an all hands effort. (U.S Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Bergstrom.)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 02:15
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1013247
|VIRIN:
|260629-N-YK120-3906
|Filename:
|DOD_111815589
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa DRONE safety, by PO2 TYLER BERGSTROM, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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