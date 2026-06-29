The City of Misawa hosted a live concert staring 3OH!3 alongside the Misawa Airbase, June 21st, 2026. Despite the rainy conditions, the concert drew a large crowd and energized the attendees. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Bergstrom)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 02:15
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1013244
|VIRIN:
|260621-N-YK120-8893
|Filename:
|DOD_111815582
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa 3OH!3 Liver Performance, by PO2 TYLER BERGSTROM, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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