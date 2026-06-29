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    Misawa 3OH!3 Liver Performance

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    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.20.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class TYLER BERGSTROM 

    AFN Misawa

    The City of Misawa hosted a live concert staring 3OH!3 alongside the Misawa Airbase, June 21st, 2026. Despite the rainy conditions, the concert drew a large crowd and energized the attendees. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Bergstrom)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 02:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1013244
    VIRIN: 260621-N-YK120-8893
    Filename: DOD_111815582
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP

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    This work, Misawa 3OH!3 Liver Performance, by PO2 TYLER BERGSTROM, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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