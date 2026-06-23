The City of Misawa hosted the annual America Day festival alongside the Misawa Airbase, June 21st, 2026. The public event featured live music, special performances and Japanese-American fusion food. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Bergstrom)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 18:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1012206
|VIRIN:
|260620-N-YK120-2840
|Filename:
|DOD_111797780
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa America Day 2026, by PO2 TYLER BERGSTROM, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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