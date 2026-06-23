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    Misawa America Day 2026

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    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.20.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class TYLER BERGSTROM 

    AFN Misawa

    The City of Misawa hosted the annual America Day festival alongside the Misawa Airbase, June 21st, 2026. The public event featured live music, special performances and Japanese-American fusion food. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Bergstrom)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 18:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1012206
    VIRIN: 260620-N-YK120-2840
    Filename: DOD_111797780
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa America Day 2026, by PO2 TYLER BERGSTROM, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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