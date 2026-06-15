Misawa Airbase fitness center works alongside JASDF partners to hold the annual Northern Japan Bodybuilding competition at the Misawa City Civic Center, June 6th, 2026. The event was a joint effort showcasing the talent and physique of U.S. and Japanese fitness. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Bergstrom)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 19:15
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1011520
|VIRIN:
|260605-N-YK120-5284
|Filename:
|DOD_111783532
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 Norther Japan Bodybuilding competition, by PO2 TYLER BERGSTROM, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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