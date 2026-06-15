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    2026 Norther Japan Bodybuilding competition

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    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.05.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class TYLER BERGSTROM 

    AFN Misawa

    Misawa Airbase fitness center works alongside JASDF partners to hold the annual Northern Japan Bodybuilding competition at the Misawa City Civic Center, June 6th, 2026. The event was a joint effort showcasing the talent and physique of U.S. and Japanese fitness. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Bergstrom)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 19:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1011520
    VIRIN: 260605-N-YK120-5284
    Filename: DOD_111783532
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP

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    This work, 2026 Norther Japan Bodybuilding competition, by PO2 TYLER BERGSTROM, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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