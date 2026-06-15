(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Radio Around The Region: Maintenance Commander's Open Line with AFN Misawa

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.09.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class TYLER BERGSTROM 

    AFN Misawa

    Col. Bryan Wong, the 35th Fighter Wing Maintenance Group commander, joined us in the studio to discuss the process of learning new training with the arrival of the new F-35s.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 19:16
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1011519
    VIRIN: 260609-N-YK120-4736
    Filename: DOD_111783529
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Around The Region: Maintenance Commander's Open Line with AFN Misawa, by PO2 TYLER BERGSTROM, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video