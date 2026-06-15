Col. Bryan Wong, the 35th Fighter Wing Maintenance Group commander, joined us in the studio to discuss the process of learning new training with the arrival of the new F-35s.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 19:16
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1011519
|VIRIN:
|260609-N-YK120-4736
|Filename:
|DOD_111783529
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Around The Region: Maintenance Commander's Open Line with AFN Misawa, by PO2 TYLER BERGSTROM, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.