Misawa Airbase along with their JASDF partners close the annual Sakura Olympics at the Weasels Den, May 29th, 2026. The Sakura Olympics aim to strengthen the friendship between America and Japan through friendly competition and sportsmanship. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Bergstrom)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 20:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1010353
|VIRIN:
|260528-N-YK120-2869
|Filename:
|DOD_111765326
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 Misawa Sakura Olympics Closing, by PO2 TYLER BERGSTROM, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.