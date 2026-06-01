Misawa, Japan (June 3, 2026) - The 35th Civil Engineer Squadron conducted a combat readiness drone exercise May 20th, 2026, at Misawa Air Base, Japan. The drone exercise tested to see how squadron members would react when they're tired and under stress.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 00:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1009029
|VIRIN:
|260520-D-D0422-9470
|Filename:
|DOD_111744320
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, PACUP - Engineer Drone Attack Exercise 2026, by PO2 TYLER BERGSTROM and PO3 Jason De Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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