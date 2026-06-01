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    PACUP - Engineer Drone Attack Exercise 2026

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    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.19.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class TYLER BERGSTROM and Petty Officer 3rd Class Jason De Castro

    AFN Misawa

    Misawa, Japan (June 3, 2026) - The 35th Civil Engineer Squadron conducted a combat readiness drone exercise May 20th, 2026, at Misawa Air Base, Japan. The drone exercise tested to see how squadron members would react when they're tired and under stress.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 00:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1009029
    VIRIN: 260520-D-D0422-9470
    Filename: DOD_111744320
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

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    This work, PACUP - Engineer Drone Attack Exercise 2026, by PO2 TYLER BERGSTROM and PO3 Jason De Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AFN Misawa
    Operational readiness exercise
    Misawa Air Base

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