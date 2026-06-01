Misawa, Japan (June 3, 2026) - The 35th Civil Engineer Squadron conducted a combat readiness drone exercise May 20th, 2026, at Misawa Air Base, Japan. The combat readiness drone exercise tests how members of the squadron would react when they're tired and under stress.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 23:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1009028
|VIRIN:
|260520-D-D0422-7516
|Filename:
|DOD_111744318
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, PACUP - Engineer Drone Attack Exercise, by PO2 TYLER BERGSTROM and PO3 Jason De Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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