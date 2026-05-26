Misawa Crossfit Community attempts their annual Murph challenge, May 25th, 2026. The physically intensive exercise tests their abilities as well as honors fallen service members. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Bergstrom)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 00:15
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1008547
|VIRIN:
|260524-N-YK120-4591
|Filename:
|DOD_111735305
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 Misawa Murph Challenge, by PO2 TYLER BERGSTROM, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.