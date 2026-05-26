(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2026 Misawa Murph Challenge

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.23.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class TYLER BERGSTROM 

    AFN Misawa

    Misawa Crossfit Community attempts their annual Murph challenge, May 25th, 2026. The physically intensive exercise tests their abilities as well as honors fallen service members. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Bergstrom)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 00:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1008547
    VIRIN: 260524-N-YK120-4591
    Filename: DOD_111735305
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2026 Misawa Murph Challenge, by PO2 TYLER BERGSTROM, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Murph Challange

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video