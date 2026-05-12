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    2026 Munitions Tour

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    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.12.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class TYLER BERGSTROM 

    AFN Misawa

    35th munitions squadron hosts an intermural tour for their Navy and JASDF partners around their facility, May 13th, 2026. The tour went over a variety of topics to ensure unity and preparation between the squadrons in case of an unforeseen contingency. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Bergstrom)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 23:48
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1006961
    VIRIN: 260513-N-YK120-5620
    Filename: DOD_111705041
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP

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    This work, 2026 Munitions Tour, by PO2 TYLER BERGSTROM, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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