2026 Munitions Tour

35th munitions squadron hosts an intermural tour for their Navy and JASDF partners around their facility, May 13th, 2026. The tour went over a variety of topics to ensure unity and preparation between the squadrons in case of an unforeseen contingency. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Bergstrom)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 23:48
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1006961
|VIRIN:
|260513-N-YK120-5620
|Filename:
|DOD_111705041
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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