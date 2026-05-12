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    Red Friday Shoutout-Sanchez-Misawa

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    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.10.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class TYLER BERGSTROM 

    AFN Misawa

    U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant Nathan Sanchez, a 35th munitions squadron conventional maintenance section chief gives a shoutout to his family in Oxnard California on Misawa Airbase, Japan. (U.S. Navy video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Bergstrom)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 01:33
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 1006780
    VIRIN: 260511-N-YK120-4275
    Filename: DOD_111702037
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
    Hometown: OXNARD, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Friday Shoutout-Sanchez-Misawa, by PO2 TYLER BERGSTROM, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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