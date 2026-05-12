U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant Nathan Sanchez, a 35th munitions squadron conventional maintenance section chief gives a shoutout to his family in Oxnard California on Misawa Airbase, Japan. (U.S. Navy video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Bergstrom)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 01:33
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|1006780
|VIRIN:
|260511-N-YK120-4275
|Filename:
|DOD_111702037
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Hometown:
|OXNARD, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Red Friday Shoutout-Sanchez-Misawa, by PO2 TYLER BERGSTROM, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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