Misawa Airbase along with their JASDF partners launch the annual Sakura Olympics at the Weasels Den, May 11th, 2026. The Sakura Olympics aim to strengthen the friendship between America and Japan through friendly competition and sportsmanship. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Bergstrom)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 00:55
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1006779
|VIRIN:
|260511-N-YK120-3988
|Filename:
|DOD_111702020
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 Sakura Olympics Opening Ceremony, by PO2 TYLER BERGSTROM, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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