2026 Sakura Olympics Opening Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006779" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Misawa Airbase along with their JASDF partners launch the annual Sakura Olympics at the Weasels Den, May 11th, 2026. The Sakura Olympics aim to strengthen the friendship between America and Japan through friendly competition and sportsmanship. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Bergstrom)