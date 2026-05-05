Misawa Airbase Pass and Registration hosts their annual road tax rodeo event at the Weasels Den, April 21st, 2026. The event aims to ensure on-base personnel remain within standing of Japanese law while making the process as convenient as possible. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Bergstrom)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 20:46
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1006086
|VIRIN:
|260424-N-YK120-1233
|Filename:
|DOD_111689040
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Road Tax Rodeo 2026, by PO2 TYLER BERGSTROM, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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