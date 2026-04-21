U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Kayce Swanigan, a Misawa Fitness center representative gives a shoutout to his family after the opening ceremony of the Bushido Fitness Center on Misawa Airbase, Japan. This video is a part of the RED Friday campaign to remember all our service members deployed worldwide, honoring those who sacrifice their freedom to demonstrate peace through strength. (U.S. Navy video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Bergstrom)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 02:45
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|1003817
|VIRIN:
|260413-N-YK120-2073
|Filename:
|DOD_111652669
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Red Friday Shoutout-Swanigan-Misawa Social media, by PO2 TYLER BERGSTROM and A1C Adryan Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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