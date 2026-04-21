Red Friday Shoutout-Swanigan-Misawa Social media

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003817" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Kayce Swanigan, a Misawa Fitness center representative gives a shoutout to his family after the opening ceremony of the Bushido Fitness Center on Misawa Airbase, Japan. This video is a part of the RED Friday campaign to remember all our service members deployed worldwide, honoring those who sacrifice their freedom to demonstrate peace through strength. (U.S. Navy video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Bergstrom)