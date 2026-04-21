(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Red Friday Shoutout-Swanigan-Misawa Social media

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.12.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class TYLER BERGSTROM and Airman 1st Class Adryan Young

    AFN Misawa

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Kayce Swanigan, a Misawa Fitness center representative gives a shoutout to his family after the opening ceremony of the Bushido Fitness Center on Misawa Airbase, Japan. This video is a part of the RED Friday campaign to remember all our service members deployed worldwide, honoring those who sacrifice their freedom to demonstrate peace through strength. (U.S. Navy video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Bergstrom)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 02:45
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 1003817
    VIRIN: 260413-N-YK120-2073
    Filename: DOD_111652669
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Friday Shoutout-Swanigan-Misawa Social media, by PO2 TYLER BERGSTROM and A1C Adryan Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    social media
    fitness
    Misawa Air Base
    REDFriday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Media
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Media
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Media