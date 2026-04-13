Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Bergstrom showcases his skills and bicycle expertise on Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 03, 2026. While Bergstrom may be a professional however, he learns that everyone must follow Japan's new on-site blue ticket bike laws. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Bergstrom)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 19:52
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|1002740
|VIRIN:
|260402-N-YK120-3069
|Filename:
|DOD_111631791
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Blue Ticket Professional, by PO2 TYLER BERGSTROM, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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