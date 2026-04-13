Bushido Gym Opening 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002739" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Misawa Airbase celebrates the grand opening of their temporary but upgraded fitness facility on Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 14, 2026. Formally the community commons, this facility will be the main fitness location on base while renovations are being made to the Potter Fitness Center. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Bergstrom)