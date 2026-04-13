Misawa Airbase celebrates the grand opening of their temporary but upgraded fitness facility on Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 14, 2026. Formally the community commons, this facility will be the main fitness location on base while renovations are being made to the Potter Fitness Center. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Bergstrom)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 19:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1002739
|VIRIN:
|260413-N-YK120-1301
|Filename:
|DOD_111631776
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bushido Gym Opening 2026, by PO2 TYLER BERGSTROM, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.