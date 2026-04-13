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    Bushido Gym Opening 2026

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    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.13.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class TYLER BERGSTROM 

    AFN Misawa

    Misawa Airbase celebrates the grand opening of their temporary but upgraded fitness facility on Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 14, 2026. Formally the community commons, this facility will be the main fitness location on base while renovations are being made to the Potter Fitness Center. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Bergstrom)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 19:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1002739
    VIRIN: 260413-N-YK120-1301
    Filename: DOD_111631776
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bushido Gym Opening 2026, by PO2 TYLER BERGSTROM, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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