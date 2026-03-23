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    Potter Fitness Center 2026 Renovation

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    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.22.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class TYLER BERGSTROM 

    AFN Misawa

    Misawa Airbase Sustainment Services shares their plans for their recently approved renovation plan for the Potter Fitness Center on Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 23, 2026. Sustainment Services believes these renovations will modernize the facility and help unit the community. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Bergstrom)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 20:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1000900
    VIRIN: 260322-N-YK120-3900
    Filename: DOD_111595619
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP

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    This work, Potter Fitness Center 2026 Renovation, by PO2 TYLER BERGSTROM, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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