Misawa Airbase Sustainment Services shares their plans for their recently approved renovation plan for the Potter Fitness Center on Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 23, 2026. Sustainment Services believes these renovations will modernize the facility and help unit the community. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Bergstrom)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 20:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1000900
|VIRIN:
|260322-N-YK120-3900
|Filename:
|DOD_111595619
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Potter Fitness Center 2026 Renovation, by PO2 TYLER BERGSTROM, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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