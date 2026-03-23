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    Red Friday Shoutout-Valentin-Misawa

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    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.19.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class TYLER BERGSTROM 

    AFN Misawa

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Brandon Valentin, a Weapons Troop, 35th Munition Squadron and a native of Newburg, New York, gives a shoutout to his family while standing next to the flightline of Misawa Airbase, Japan. (U.S. Navy video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Bergstrom)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 20:05
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1000898
    VIRIN: 260319-N-YK120-3806
    Filename: DOD_111595616
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
    Hometown: NEWBURG, NEW YORK, US

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    This work, Red Friday Shoutout-Valentin-Misawa, by PO2 TYLER BERGSTROM, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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