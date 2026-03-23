U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Brandon Valentin, a Weapons Troop, 35th Munition Squadron and a native of Newburg, New York, gives a shoutout to his family while standing next to the flightline of Misawa Airbase, Japan. (U.S. Navy video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Bergstrom)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 20:05
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1000898
|VIRIN:
|260319-N-YK120-3806
|Filename:
|DOD_111595616
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Hometown:
|NEWBURG, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Red Friday Shoutout-Valentin-Misawa, by PO2 TYLER BERGSTROM, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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