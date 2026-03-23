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    1000 CAC PSA

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    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.22.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class TYLER BERGSTROM 

    AFN Misawa

    Petty Officer Tyler Bergstrom promotes proper Common Access Card location awareness on Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 23rd, 2026. Bergstrom references an older American Public Service announcement to help clarify the importance of knowing where you CAC is at all times.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 20:05
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1000895
    VIRIN: 260322-N-YK120-2009
    Filename: DOD_111595608
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP

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    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1000 CAC PSA, by PO2 TYLER BERGSTROM, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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