Petty Officer Tyler Bergstrom promotes proper Common Access Card location awareness on Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 23rd, 2026. Bergstrom references an older American Public Service announcement to help clarify the importance of knowing where you CAC is at all times.
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 20:05
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1000895
|VIRIN:
|260322-N-YK120-2009
|Filename:
|DOD_111595608
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1000 CAC PSA, by PO2 TYLER BERGSTROM, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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