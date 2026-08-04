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    Jul 31, 2026

      PUBLICATION ISSUE

    Jul 31, 2026

    BLUEPRINT WEEKLY

    The Blueprint is NAVFAC Hawaii's weekly internal newsletter, published by the NAVFAC Hawaii Public Affairs Office to inform the workforce on command news, announcements, photo highlights, events and relevant resources. No official endorsement intended.

    Published: August 4, 2026
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    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Hawaii

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    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Hawaii

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    ABOUT THE PUBLICATION

    BLUEPRINT WEEKLY

    BLUEPRINT WEEKLY

    The BLUEPRINT is a weekly newsletter for Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Hawaii (NAVFAC HI). It is internally distributed to provide NAVFAC HI employees with news and information that may be useful to them in their official capacities. Produced by NAVFAC HI Public Affairs.

    View all issues ›