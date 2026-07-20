Jul 17, 2026

The Blueprint is NAVFAC Hawaii's weekly internal newsletter, published every Friday by the NAVFAC Hawaii Public Affairs Office to inform the workforce on command news, announcements, photo highlights, events and relevant resources. No official endorsement intended.
|Published:
|July 20, 2026
The BLUEPRINT is a weekly newsletter for Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Hawaii (NAVFAC HI). It is internally distributed to provide NAVFAC HI employees with news and information that may be useful to them in their official capacities. Produced by NAVFAC HI Public Affairs.