PUBLICATION ISSUE

Jul 24, 2026

In this issue, we spotlight a classic and often overlooked piece of U.S. Navy medical literature: Medical Tactics in Naval Warfare. Written 100 years ago by Cmdr. (later Rear Adm.) William Leake Mann as a 3-part study, this book examines the evolution of naval medicine and its critical role in operational environments. Mann’s insights on improving medical readiness, streamlining shipboard care, reducing casualty rates at sea, and executing efficient evacuations remain as relevant today as they did a century ago. As Mann notes, while naval technology continuously evolves, the fundamental physical and operational challenges facing Sailors have remained a constant across the history of Navy Medicine.



During his day, the author was viewed by some as Navy Medicine’s answer to Alfred Thayer Mahan, a visionary thinker who, as Secretary of the Navy James Forrestal noted, was instrumental in developing the “foundational principles of modern naval medicine.” We cannot agree more and think this book, and the author’s efforts to advance Navy Medicine, is deserving of another “look.”

Published: July 24, 2026