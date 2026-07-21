(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo
    Jul 21, 2026

      PUBLICATION ISSUE

    Jul 21, 2026

    AFMC HISTORY AND HERITAGE

    34th AFMC Anniversary Lookback Parts one, two and three

    Published: July 21, 2026
      View Online
    Air Force Materiel Command

    UNIT

    Air Force Materiel Command

    ***Our Mission:*** *Powering the world’s greatest Air Force…we deliver readiness and war-winning capabilities for today and tomorrow.*

    AFMC delivers war-winning expeditionary capabilities to the warfighter through development and transition of technology, professional acquisition management, exacting test and evaluation, and world-class sustainment of all Air Force weapon systems. From cradle-to-grave, AFMC provides the work force and infrastructure necessary to ensure the United States remains the world's most respected Air Force.

    GALLERY: OTHER ISSUES View all issues ›

    Jul 21, 2026

    Jul 21, 2026

    Jul 21, 2026

    Jul 21, 2026

    Jun 9, 2026

    Jun 9, 2026

    Jun 8, 2026

    Jun 8, 2026

    ABOUT THE PUBLICATION

    AFMC History and Heritage

    AFMC History and Heritage

    The mission of HQ Air Force Materiel Command History Office is to operationalize history, weaponize the archives, bring context to the discussion, and inspire and educate. These historical compilations highlight the missions, successes and more of Air Force history.

    View all issues ›