Jul 21, 2026

***Our Mission:*** *Powering the world’s greatest Air Force…we deliver readiness and war-winning capabilities for today and tomorrow.*



AFMC delivers war-winning expeditionary capabilities to the warfighter through development and transition of technology, professional acquisition management, exacting test and evaluation, and world-class sustainment of all Air Force weapon systems. From cradle-to-grave, AFMC provides the work force and infrastructure necessary to ensure the United States remains the world's most respected Air Force.