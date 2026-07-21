Jul 21, 2026

34th AFMC Anniversary Lookback Parts one, two and three
|Published:
|July 21, 2026
***Our Mission:*** *Powering the world’s greatest Air Force…we deliver readiness and war-winning capabilities for today and tomorrow.*
AFMC delivers war-winning expeditionary capabilities to the warfighter through development and transition of technology, professional acquisition management, exacting test and evaluation, and world-class sustainment of all Air Force weapon systems. From cradle-to-grave, AFMC provides the work force and infrastructure necessary to ensure the United States remains the world's most respected Air Force.
The mission of HQ Air Force Materiel Command History Office is to operationalize history, weaponize the archives, bring context to the discussion, and inspire and educate. These historical compilations highlight the missions, successes and more of Air Force history.