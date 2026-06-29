Jun 29, 2026

Issue #3 of The PQS Quali-FIRE
What’s Inside The PQS Quali-FIRE?
• Collaborative Insights: We continue to feature critical updates and content from SCSTC, Surface Warfare Schools Command (SWSC), and the Center for Service Support (CSS).
• New Contributor: We are excited to welcome the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) to this issue, broadening our coverage of vital training developments across the fleet.
• Engaging Content: Alongside informative articles detailing the latest PQS initiatives, take a moment to test your maritime knowledge with our custom word find, sourced directly from the Navy Navigation Department Organization and Regulations Manual.
• The Qualification Blueprint: An interview series with Navy PQS Managers, this quarter featuring Naval Education and Training Command’s PQS Manager Mr. Eddy Mejias.
|Published:
|June 29, 2026
This quarterly newsletter is dedicated to providing U.S. Navy Surface Forces with the latest progress, updates, and essential information regarding the Personnel Qualification Standards (PQS) program.