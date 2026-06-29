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    Jun 29, 2026

      PUBLICATION ISSUE

    Jun 29, 2026

    PQS QUALI-FIRE QUARTERLY NEWSLETTER

    Issue #3 of The PQS Quali-FIRE

    What’s Inside The PQS Quali-FIRE?
    • Collaborative Insights: We continue to feature critical updates and content from SCSTC, Surface Warfare Schools Command (SWSC), and the Center for Service Support (CSS).
    • New Contributor: We are excited to welcome the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) to this issue, broadening our coverage of vital training developments across the fleet.
    • Engaging Content: Alongside informative articles detailing the latest PQS initiatives, take a moment to test your maritime knowledge with our custom word find, sourced directly from the Navy Navigation Department Organization and Regulations Manual.
    • The Qualification Blueprint: An interview series with Navy PQS Managers, this quarter featuring Naval Education and Training Command’s PQS Manager Mr. Eddy Mejias.

    Published: June 29, 2026
      View Online
    Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC)

    UNIT

    Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC)

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    ABOUT THE PUBLICATION

    PQS Quali-FIRE Quarterly Newsletter

    PQS Quali-FIRE Quarterly Newsletter

    This quarterly newsletter is dedicated to providing U.S. Navy Surface Forces with the latest progress, updates, and essential information regarding the Personnel Qualification Standards (PQS) program.

    View all issues ›