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    Dec 9, 2025

      PUBLICATION ISSUE

    Dec 9, 2025

    PQS QUALI-FIRE QUARTERLY NEWSLETTER

    The inaugural edition of The PQS Quali-FIRE.

    The PQS Quali-FIRE, a brand-new quarterly newsletter designed to keep Sailors at all levels informed and engaged with the Personnel Qualification Standards (PQS) Program. Whether you’re a junior Sailor working on qualifications or a Training Officer managing the program, this newsletter will serve as a valuable resource to help you stay connected and up-to-date.

    Published: June 29, 2026
      View Online
    Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC)

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    Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC)

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    Jun 29, 2026

    Jun 29, 2026

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    ABOUT THE PUBLICATION

    PQS Quali-FIRE Quarterly Newsletter

    PQS Quali-FIRE Quarterly Newsletter

    This quarterly newsletter is dedicated to providing U.S. Navy Surface Forces with the latest progress, updates, and essential information regarding the Personnel Qualification Standards (PQS) program.

    View all issues ›