PUBLICATION ISSUE

Dec 9, 2025

The inaugural edition of The PQS Quali-FIRE.



The PQS Quali-FIRE, a brand-new quarterly newsletter designed to keep Sailors at all levels informed and engaged with the Personnel Qualification Standards (PQS) Program. Whether you’re a junior Sailor working on qualifications or a Training Officer managing the program, this newsletter will serve as a valuable resource to help you stay connected and up-to-date.

Published: June 29, 2026