Mar 24, 2026

Issue #2 of The PQS Quali-FIRE
What’s Inside The PQS Quali-FIRE?
• PQS Development Updates: Stay informed about the latest PQS developments and updates.
• NETC and Learning Center PQS Points of Contacts
• Fleet Engagement Stories: Be inspired by real stories from shipboard Sailors about their PQS journeys, successes, and lessons learned.
• Best Practices and Tips: Discover strategies to streamline PQS management and qualification processes for both Training Officers and Junior Sailors.
|Published:
|June 29, 2026
This quarterly newsletter is dedicated to providing U.S. Navy Surface Forces with the latest progress, updates, and essential information regarding the Personnel Qualification Standards (PQS) program.