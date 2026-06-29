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    Mar 24, 2026

      PUBLICATION ISSUE

    Mar 24, 2026

    PQS QUALI-FIRE QUARTERLY NEWSLETTER

    Issue #2 of The PQS Quali-FIRE

    What’s Inside The PQS Quali-FIRE?
    • PQS Development Updates: Stay informed about the latest PQS developments and updates.
    • NETC and Learning Center PQS Points of Contacts
    • Fleet Engagement Stories: Be inspired by real stories from shipboard Sailors about their PQS journeys, successes, and lessons learned.
    • Best Practices and Tips: Discover strategies to streamline PQS management and qualification processes for both Training Officers and Junior Sailors.

    Published: June 29, 2026
      View Online
    Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC)

    UNIT

    Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC)

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    ABOUT THE PUBLICATION

    PQS Quali-FIRE Quarterly Newsletter

    PQS Quali-FIRE Quarterly Newsletter

    This quarterly newsletter is dedicated to providing U.S. Navy Surface Forces with the latest progress, updates, and essential information regarding the Personnel Qualification Standards (PQS) program.

    View all issues ›