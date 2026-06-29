PUBLICATION ISSUE

Mar 24, 2026

Issue #2 of The PQS Quali-FIRE



What’s Inside The PQS Quali-FIRE?

• PQS Development Updates: Stay informed about the latest PQS developments and updates.

• NETC and Learning Center PQS Points of Contacts

• Fleet Engagement Stories: Be inspired by real stories from shipboard Sailors about their PQS journeys, successes, and lessons learned.

• Best Practices and Tips: Discover strategies to streamline PQS management and qualification processes for both Training Officers and Junior Sailors.

Published: June 29, 2026