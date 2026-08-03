Commander’s East Africa trip includes logistics conference, meetings with Kenyan and Somali leadership

Photo By Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross | U.S. Air Force Gen. Dagvin Anderson, commander of U.S. Africa Command, salutes Kenyan servicemembers during a pass and review after visiting Kenyan Naval Base Manda Bay, Kenya, July 29, 2026. Anderson and his staff visited several East African countries, meeting with state and military leaders, exploring ways to strengthen cooperation and coordination in support of shared goals for regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross) see less | View Image Page

STUTTGART, Germany—AFRICOM Commander Gen. Dagvin Andersonconducted a regional visit toEthiopia, Kenya and Somalia, July 26-30, 2026.

His first stop July 27 was Ethiopia, where Anderson was the keynote speaker at the African Logistics and Communications Symposium, co-hosted by AFRICOM and the Ethiopian National Defense Force in Addis Ababa.He also met with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Chief of the General Staff of the Ethiopian National Defense Force Field Marshal Birhanu Jula; Minister of Defense Aisha Mohammed Mussa; and the African Union Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Bankole Adeoye.

He then travelled to Nairobi, KenyaJuly 28-29, andmet withKenyan President Dr. William Samoei Ruto and Chief of Defense General Charles Kahariri. They discussed the strong U.S.-Kenyan partnership, and current and future security cooperation.

While in Kenya the general also visited U.S. and Kenyan servicemembers stationed at Manda Bay, Kenya, touringfacilitiesand meeting with leadership.

After Kenya, Andersonwent to Mogadishu, Somalia July 29-30and met with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud andBrigadier General Ibrahim Mohamed Mohamud, Chief of the Somali Defense Forces, to discuss the ongoing U.S. support to the Federal Government of Somalia and its security forces, and the progress in Somalia’s fight against terror groups.While in Mogadishu, Anderson also met with servicemembers stationed there in support of the counterterrorism mission.

AFRICOM is one of seven U.S. geographic combatant commands, responsible for military engagement across 53 African nations. The command defends the homeland by enabling willing and able African military partners to address shared security threats; leads joint training events to maintain response readiness across the continent; and supports U.S. government efforts in Africa to advance U.S. national interests and promote regional security, stability, and prosperity.