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    Gen. Anderson visits Kenya

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    Gen. Anderson visits Kenya

    KENYA

    07.28.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross 

    U.S. Africa Command

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Dagvin Anderson, commander of U.S. Africa Command, salutes Kenyan servicemembers during a pass and review after visiting Kenyan Naval Base Manda Bay, Kenya, July 29, 2026. Anderson and his staff visited several East African countries, meeting with state and military leaders, exploring ways to strengthen cooperation and coordination in support of shared goals for regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 06:09
    Photo ID: 9848292
    VIRIN: 260729-A-SW533-7006
    Resolution: 3964x2643
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: KE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Gen. Anderson visits Kenya, by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Kenya
    pass and review ceremony
    Africa
    partnership
    AFRICOM

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