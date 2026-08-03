Gen. Anderson visits Kenya

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Gen. Dagvin Anderson, commander of U.S. Africa Command, salutes Kenyan servicemembers during a pass and review after visiting Kenyan Naval Base Manda Bay, Kenya, July 29, 2026. Anderson and his staff visited several East African countries, meeting with state and military leaders, exploring ways to strengthen cooperation and coordination in support of shared goals for regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)