Gen. Anderson visits Somalia

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U.S. Air Force General Dagvin Anderson, commander of U.S. Africa Command, meets with Somali Armed Forces leadership, in Mogadishu, Somalia, July 30, 2026. Anderson and his staff visited several East African countries, meeting with state and military leaders, exploring ways to strengthen cooperation and coordination in support of shared goals for regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)