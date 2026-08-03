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    Gen. Anderson visits Somalia [Image 5 of 5]

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    Gen. Anderson visits Somalia

    MOGADISHU, SOMALIA

    07.29.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross 

    U.S. Africa Command

    U.S. Air Force General Dagvin Anderson, commander of U.S. Africa Command, meets with Somali Armed Forces leadership, in Mogadishu, Somalia, July 30, 2026. Anderson and his staff visited several East African countries, meeting with state and military leaders, exploring ways to strengthen cooperation and coordination in support of shared goals for regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 04:57
    Photo ID: 9848245
    VIRIN: 260730-A-SW533-5801
    Resolution: 5731x3821
    Size: 3.31 MB
    Location: MOGADISHU, SO
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gen. Anderson visits Somalia [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Somalia
    StrongerTogether
    partnership
    AFRICOM

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