Operation Healthy Nueces County boosts joint readiness

Photo By Staff Sgt. Alexander Schriner | A U.S. Marine Corps dentist, assisted by two U.S. Air Force medical personnel, provides dental care to a local resident during an Innovative Readiness Training mission in the Corpus Christi and Robstown, Texas, area, July 21, 2026. The mission brought together service members from multiple military branches to deliver no-cost health care while strengthening clinical skills and medical readiness. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For some children in South Texas, the impact of Operation Healthy Nueces County 2026 became clear the moment they put on their first pair of glasses.

“There were kids who were 8 or 10 years old coming in to get glasses for the first time,” said Maj. Brian Obermeier, a 155th Medical Group bioenvironmental engineer and officer-in-charge of a Nebraska Air National Guard contingent that traveled to South Texas to participate in the unique medical operation. “We fabricated more than 1,000 pairs of glasses on site and were able to give them to people the next day.”

The glasses represented one part of a two-week joint medical mission that brought more than 200 military service members to Nueces County, July 12-26, 2026.

Active-duty, National Guard and U.S. Reserve service members representing the Navy, Air Force, Army and Marine Corps, provided no-cost medical, dental, optometry, behavioral health, pharmacy, public health and veterinary services to residents of Corpus Christi, Robstown and surrounding communities.

By the end of the mission, the joint team had treated more than 2,000 people and provided veterinary services to more than 2,000 animals. Additionally, more than 900 patients received dental care valued at over $600,000, while every patient received medical vital-sign screening before proceeding to other services.

Sponsored by the Office of the Secretary of Defense through the Innovative Readiness Training program, Operation Healthy Nueces County combined community service with hands-on military training in a joint, expeditionary environment.

“From the military perspective, the overall goal is training,” Obermeier said. “But once you are there, the day-to-day focus is patient care and doing something good for the community.”

Extending care into Robstown

Most of the participating military personnel operated from West Oso Middle School in Corpus Christi, which served as both a clinic and a living area for the joint force.

Obermeier also led a secondary clinic in Robstown to extend services into a more rural community. Approximately 50 to 55 service members traveled to the site each morning before returning to Corpus Christi at the end of the day.

Operating away from the main clinic required the Robstown team to overcome communications challenges, coordinate the movement of supplies and equipment, establish clinical systems and maintain patient care with limited resources.

Those challenges reflected the conditions military medical personnel could encounter during a deployment or domestic emergency.

“This gives members short-term exposure to a deployment-like environment and hands-on experience beyond computer-based training or a classroom scenario,” Obermeier said. “They were dealing with patients, equipment, consumables and questions like, ‘We are four days from the end of the mission and we are out of this item. How are we going to continue providing care?”

Although service members were not responding to battlefield injuries, Obermeier said they experienced many of the logistical-related and operational pressures associated with real-world missions. “Their preparation for deployment and their ability to perform their deployed job functions are significantly improved,” he said.

Meeting community health needs

Master Sgt. Amanda Kahler, a 155th Medical Group aerospace medical service technician, previously participated in an IRT mission in North Carolina in 2016. She said dental, optometry and veterinary care were in high demand during both missions, but the South Texas mission also saw a significant need for general medical services.

Military medical personnel conducted school and sports physicals for children preparing to return to school and helped patients address chronic conditions such as diabetes and hypertension.

Kahler said the appreciation expressed by patients and other community members remained one of the most memorable parts of the mission.

“People would walk through and say, ‘God bless you. Thank you for your service. Thank you for being here,’” Kahler said. “The appreciation, kindness and gratitude the community showed were very impactful.”

Some patients underwent extensive dental procedures after living with pain or untreated conditions. Kahler said the dental patients remained grateful even while receiving difficult or uncomfortable treatment.

The experience was especially meaningful because the mission was Kahler’s final temporary duty assignment before retirement.

“This is exactly how I wanted to end my military career, by serving others,” Kahler said. “It reminds you why you put on the uniform and why you do what you do.”

Protecting the force and community

While clinicians delivered direct patient care, public health personnel worked behind the scenes to protect service members, patients and the surrounding community.

Capt. Arnel Ramos, a 155th Medical Group public health officer, conducted food-safety and facility inspections, coordinated with local health departments and worked with vector-control specialists to collect mosquito samples.

He also helped manage and report potential communicable disease and animal-exposure concerns, including a possible tuberculosis exposure and a potential rabies exposure after a cat scratched a veterinary staff member.

Public health personnel coordinated follow-up actions with local agencies and addressed environmental problems that could affect mission personnel. In one instance, Ramos worked with municipal officials to remove an animal carcass from a waste container near an area frequently used by service members.

“My supervisor told me I experienced a whole public health career in two weeks because of all the things I was involved in,” Ramos said.

Ramos said the mission provided valuable training while allowing him to establish relationships with medical professionals from other services and local public health agencies.

“You get your training done, build networks with peers from the other services and have the feeling that you made a difference in somebody’s community, even when you are hundreds of miles away,” Ramos said.

Readiness through service

Throughout the mission, service members remained focused on delivering compassionate care while gaining experience in a joint, expeditionary environment.

Operating from West Oso Middle School allowed the team to remain close to the communities they served and dedicate each day to meeting local health needs. Kahler said the mission’s purpose extended beyond military training.

“You signed up to help, serve the community and become a better Airman,” Kahler said. “That is what made this experience so meaningful.”

Obermeier said the combination of clinical care, joint-service coordination and real-world problem-solving provided training that could not be replicated during a traditional drill weekend. At the same time, residents were able to interact with service members in an environment centered on trust, compassion and service.

“They are seeing the military uniform in a positive light,” Obermeier said. “Those brief interactions can have an impact on a specific individual later in life.”

For the Airmen of the 155th Medical Group, Operation Healthy Nueces County strengthened their ability to respond during future deployments, humanitarian missions and domestic emergencies.

For the residents they served, the impact was immediate — relief from dental pain, care for chronic health conditions, treatment for family pets and, for some, the opportunity to see clearly for the first time.