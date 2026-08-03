Joint-Service Medical Team Delivers No-Cost Care During Texas IRT

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A U.S. Navy service member checks a local resident’s blood pressure during an Innovative Readiness Training mission in the Corpus Christi and Robstown, Texas, area, July 16, 2026. The joint-service mission provided no-cost health care to local communities while giving military medical personnel valuable hands-on readiness training. (Courtesy photo)