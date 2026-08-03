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    Joint-Service Medical Team Delivers No-Cost Care During Texas IRT [Image 1 of 3]

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    Joint-Service Medical Team Delivers No-Cost Care During Texas IRT

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Schriner 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    A U.S. Navy service member checks a local resident’s blood pressure during an Innovative Readiness Training mission in the Corpus Christi and Robstown, Texas, area, July 16, 2026. The joint-service mission provided no-cost health care to local communities while giving military medical personnel valuable hands-on readiness training. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 13:45
    Photo ID: 9846811
    VIRIN: 260716-Z-MW698-1001
    Resolution: 1698x1273
    Size: 672.06 KB
    Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Joint-Service Medical Team Delivers No-Cost Care During Texas IRT [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Alexander Schriner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Joint-Service Medical Team Delivers No-Cost Care During Texas IRT
    Joint-Service Medical Team Delivers No-Cost Care During Texas IRT
    Joint-Service Medical Team Delivers No-Cost Care During Texas IRT

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