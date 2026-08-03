Joint-Service Medical Team Delivers No-Cost Care During Texas IRT

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A U.S. Navy service member conducts an eye examination for a local resident during an Innovative Readiness Training mission in the Corpus Christi and Robstown, Texas, area, July 17, 2026. Military medical personnel provided no-cost optometry and other health care services during the two-week joint-service training mission. (Courtesy photo)