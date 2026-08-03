A U.S. Navy service member conducts an eye examination for a local resident during an Innovative Readiness Training mission in the Corpus Christi and Robstown, Texas, area, July 17, 2026. Military medical personnel provided no-cost optometry and other health care services during the two-week joint-service training mission. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2026 13:45
|Photo ID:
|9846813
|VIRIN:
|260717-Z-MW698-1001
|Resolution:
|2048x1152
|Size:
|575.17 KB
|Location:
|CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint-Service Medical Team Delivers No-Cost Care During Texas IRT [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Alexander Schriner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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