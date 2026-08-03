Joint-Service Medical Team Delivers No-Cost Care During Texas IRT

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A U.S. Marine Corps dentist, assisted by two U.S. Air Force medical personnel, provides dental care to a local resident during an Innovative Readiness Training mission in the Corpus Christi and Robstown, Texas, area, July 21, 2026. The mission brought together service members from multiple military branches to deliver no-cost health care while strengthening clinical skills and medical readiness. (Courtesy photo)