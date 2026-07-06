Precision, Power, and Dominance: USAMU at the 65th Interservice Rifle Championships

Photo By Lt. Col. Michelle Lunato | Sgt. Zevin Linse, a marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter for the U.S Army Marksmanship Unit's Service Rifle Team, changes his magazine during a seated, rapid-fire course of fire at the 65th Interservice Rifle Championships in Quantico, Virginia June 1-10. Linse won the Service Rifle Category of both the 600- and 1000-Yard Matches. see less | View Image Page

Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia — Under the early summer sun and the sharp crack of rifle fire rolling across Quantico’s ranges, America’s premier military marksmen gathered for one of the most respected competitions in U.S. military shooting.

From June 1- 10, the 65th Interservice Rifle Championships brought together Soldiers, Marines, Sailors, and Airmen for a demanding test of skill, endurance, and precision. At the center of the action stood the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit (USAMU), a team whose legacy is built on excellence and whose performance this year reaffirmed their reputation.

The Interservice Rifle Championships trace their lineage back to 1960, when senior leaders from the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps formalized a joint commitment to elevate small‑arms proficiency across the force. More than six decades later, that commitment remains unchanged—but the championship continues to evolve.

This year’s addition of Gas Gun and Action Rifle matches reflects that evolution, driven by feedback from combat‑experienced servicemembers who recognized the need for the championship to mirror modern battlefield realities. Marine Corps Col. Scott Cuomo, Commander of Weapons Training Battalion, explained the decision to update the program.

“Good leaders receive bottom‑up feedback. The whole spirit, going back 65 years ago, was to have both competition and innovation at the same time. So you’ve got the best shooters across the joint force here and they say do something—so listen to them.”

Cuomo’s perspective underscores the championship’s dual purpose: honoring tradition while embracing innovation. For USAMU, that blend of tradition and modernization is familiar territory.

The unit’s Service Rifle Team delivered one of the most commanding performances in recent Interservice history, sweeping all five Highpower Team Matches and winning eight of the twelve individual highpower events. Highpower competition traditionally sees victories traded among the services, but USAMU’s ability to secure every team match and the majority of individual titles showcased unmatched depth, discipline, and technical precision. Their performance wasn’t just strong—it was defining, a statement of the Army’s continued mastery of precision rifle shooting.

While the Service Rifle Team dominated the highpower ranges, the USAMU Action Shooting Team made its mark in the dynamic rifle events, where speed, agility, and rapid decision‑making define success. Staff Sgt. Jacob Hetherington delivered a standout performance, winning the 8-stage Action Rifle Match with a blend of speed and precision that set him apart from the field. Sgt. Jon Wiedell followed close behind, earning second place and giving USAMU a powerful one‑two finish in one of the championship’s most demanding events.

Hetherington’s versatility was on full display as he also earned third place in the 8-stage Gas Gun Match, proving his ability to excel across disciplines. He was joined on the podium by teammate Staff Sgt. Nate Staskiewicz, who secured second place in the Gas Gun Match. Together, Hetherington, Wiedell, and Staskiewicz demonstrated the depth and capability of USAMU’s action‑rifle talent, showing that the Army’s competitive edge extends far beyond traditional highpower.

The Army’s collective performance—driven heavily by USAMU’s success—earned them first place in the Service Aggregate, the combined score of each service’s top three competitors across all disciplines. This victory reflects not only individual excellence but also the strength of the Army’s marksmanship program and the impact of USAMU’s training, leadership, and innovation. Throughout the championship, competitors emphasized the value of interservice rivalry in sharpening lethality across the force. The exchange of techniques, the pressure of competition, and the camaraderie built on the firing line all contribute to a stronger, more capable joint force. For USAMU, the championship is an opportunity to demonstrate the Army’s commitment to precision shooting—and to elevate the standard for every service.

As the smoke cleared over Quantico’s ranges, one thing was unmistakably clear: from sweeping the highpower team matches to securing top finishes in action‑rifle and gas‑gun events, the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit delivered a defining performance at the 65th Interservice Rifle Championships. Their achievements showcased not only technical mastery but also the relentless pursuit of excellence that has defined USAMU since its founding. The unit’s marksmanship legacy continues to set the benchmark for the U.S. Armed Forces, proving once again that when the nation’s best shooters gather, the Army’s champions stand at the forefront.