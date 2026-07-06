The U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit's Service Rifle Team won the prestigious Interservice Rifle Team Match at the 65th Interservice Rifle Championships in Quantico, Virginia June 1-6. The historic match required servicemembers to fire from the standing, seated and prone positions within specific time limits. Distances ranged from 200 to 600 yards.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 16:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1013873
|VIRIN:
|260605-A-ZG886-6850
|Filename:
|DOD_111825926
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USAMU's Service Rifle Team Wins Interservice Rifle Team Match at Historic Match in Quantico, by LTC Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Precision, Power, and Dominance: USAMU at the 65th Interservice Rifle Championships
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