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    USAMU's Service Rifle Team Wins Interservice Rifle Team Match at Historic Match in Quantico

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    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Video by Lt. Col. Michelle Lunato 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    The U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit's Service Rifle Team won the prestigious Interservice Rifle Team Match at the 65th Interservice Rifle Championships in Quantico, Virginia June 1-6. The historic match required servicemembers to fire from the standing, seated and prone positions within specific time limits. Distances ranged from 200 to 600 yards.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 16:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1013873
    VIRIN: 260605-A-ZG886-6850
    Filename: DOD_111825926
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US

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    This work, USAMU's Service Rifle Team Wins Interservice Rifle Team Match at Historic Match in Quantico, by LTC Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Interservice Rifle Championship
    action shooting competition
    action rifle

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