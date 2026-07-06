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    SSG Jacob Hetherington Demonstrates Army Excellence at 65th Interservice Rifle Championships (Horizontal video)

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    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2026

    Video by Lt. Col. Michelle Lunato 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    Staff Sgt. Jacob Hetherington delivered an outstanding performance at the 2026 Interservice Rifle Championships in Quantico, VA June 8-10. He dominated the action rifle events, earning first in the action carbine match and third in the gas gun match. Hetherington is a marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit's Action Shooting Team out of Fort Benning, GA.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 16:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1013864
    VIRIN: 260608-A-ZG886-6990
    Filename: DOD_111825746
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US

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    This work, SSG Jacob Hetherington Demonstrates Army Excellence at 65th Interservice Rifle Championships (Horizontal video), by LTC Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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