SSG Jacob Hetherington Demonstrates Army Excellence at 65th Interservice Rifle Championships (Horizontal video)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013864" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Staff Sgt. Jacob Hetherington delivered an outstanding performance at the 2026 Interservice Rifle Championships in Quantico, VA June 8-10. He dominated the action rifle events, earning first in the action carbine match and third in the gas gun match. Hetherington is a marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit's Action Shooting Team out of Fort Benning, GA.