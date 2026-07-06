Staff Sgt. Jacob Hetherington delivered an outstanding performance at the 2026 Interservice Rifle Championships in Quantico, VA June 8-10. He dominated the action rifle events, earning first in the action carbine match and third in the gas gun match. Hetherington is a marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit's Action Shooting Team out of Fort Benning, GA.
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 16:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1013864
|VIRIN:
|260608-A-ZG886-6990
|Filename:
|DOD_111825746
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SSG Jacob Hetherington Demonstrates Army Excellence at 65th Interservice Rifle Championships (Horizontal video), by LTC Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Precision, Power, and Dominance: USAMU at the 65th Interservice Rifle Championships
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