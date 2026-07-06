The U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit's Action Shooting Team competes at the 65th Interservice Rifle Championships in Quantico, Virginia. The Action Rifle Match portion of the Championships tests the skills of Servicemembers from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps. The eight-stage match requires the marksmen to fire on the move in a variety of positions with distances ranging from 4 to 200 yards. To add to the challenge, some stages included: firing at moving targets, carrying ammo cans, and dragging a tire.
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 16:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1013876
|VIRIN:
|260608-A-ZG886-8929
|Filename:
|DOD_111825932
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USAMU's Action Shooting Team Competes at 65th Interservice Rifle Championships, by LTC Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Precision, Power, and Dominance: USAMU at the 65th Interservice Rifle Championships
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