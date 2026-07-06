USAMU's Action Shooting Team Competes at 65th Interservice Rifle Championships

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013876" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit's Action Shooting Team competes at the 65th Interservice Rifle Championships in Quantico, Virginia. The Action Rifle Match portion of the Championships tests the skills of Servicemembers from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps. The eight-stage match requires the marksmen to fire on the move in a variety of positions with distances ranging from 4 to 200 yards. To add to the challenge, some stages included: firing at moving targets, carrying ammo cans, and dragging a tire.