(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    USAMU's Action Shooting Team Competes at 65th Interservice Rifle Championships

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2026

    Video by Lt. Col. Michelle Lunato 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    The U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit's Action Shooting Team competes at the 65th Interservice Rifle Championships in Quantico, Virginia. The Action Rifle Match portion of the Championships tests the skills of Servicemembers from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps. The eight-stage match requires the marksmen to fire on the move in a variety of positions with distances ranging from 4 to 200 yards. To add to the challenge, some stages included: firing at moving targets, carrying ammo cans, and dragging a tire.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 16:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1013876
    VIRIN: 260608-A-ZG886-8929
    Filename: DOD_111825932
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAMU's Action Shooting Team Competes at 65th Interservice Rifle Championships, by LTC Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Precision, Power, and Dominance: USAMU at the 65th Interservice Rifle Championships

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    rifle marksmanship
    interservice competition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video