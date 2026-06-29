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    Denver Native Honored as Warfighter of the Week aboard USS George Washington

    Denver Native Awarded 'Warfighter of the Week' on Board USS George Washington

    Photo By Seaman Juan Cordova | Capt. Nicholas DeLeo, center left, commanding officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier...... read more read more

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    12.31.1969

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Lillian Olen 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    __NEWS RELEASE __

    UNITED STATES NAVY

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Public Affairs Officer Email: mailto:robert.dixon@cvn73.navy.mil

    Jul. 3, 2026

    __Denver Native Honored as Warfighter of the Week aboard USS George Washington__

    By Mass Communication Specialist MC2 Lillian Olen

    PHILIPPINE SEA – Denver native Sonar Technician Surface 2nd Class Abigail Knox was recognized as the Warfighter of the Week aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), July 3, 2026.

    Warfighter of the Week is a command program where the ship’s captain personally recognizes an exemplary Sailor selected by their leadership for their accomplishments.

    Knox was recognized for completing over 130 maintenance checks for a total of more than 150 man hours, ensuring mission readiness on board George Washington.

    “Serving in the Navy, to me, not only means I am serving my country, but I am also protecting my family and loved ones back at home,” Knox said. “We, as Sailors, sacrifice many things in order to serve and I believe that shows that we are all willing to put ourselves aside for something greater. Serving in the Navy is difficult and it shows how determined, selfless, and willing each of us are.”

    Knox has been in the Navy for two years and six months and has served on George Washington for one year.

    George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.1969
    Date Posted: 07.03.2026 18:02
    Story ID: 569343
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Denver Native Honored as Warfighter of the Week aboard USS George Washington, by PO2 Lillian Olen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Denver Native Awarded 'Warfighter of the Week' on Board USS George Washington
    Denver Native Awarded 'Warfighter of the Week' on Board USS George Washington
    Denver Native Awarded 'Warfighter of the Week' on Board USS George Washington

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