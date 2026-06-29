Photo By Seaman Juan Cordova | Capt. Nicholas DeLeo, center left, commanding officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), poses for a group photo with Sonar Technician 2nd Class Abigail Knox, center, from Colorado, assigned to Operations Department, during a Warfighter of the Week award presentation while underway in Philippine Sea, July 3rd, 2026. The George Washington Carrier Strike Group (GWACSG) is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Juan Cordova) see less | View Image Page

__NEWS RELEASE __

UNITED STATES NAVY

USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

Public Affairs Officer Email: mailto:robert.dixon@cvn73.navy.mil

Jul. 3, 2026

__Denver Native Honored as Warfighter of the Week aboard USS George Washington__

By Mass Communication Specialist MC2 Lillian Olen

PHILIPPINE SEA – Denver native Sonar Technician Surface 2nd Class Abigail Knox was recognized as the Warfighter of the Week aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), July 3, 2026.

Warfighter of the Week is a command program where the ship’s captain personally recognizes an exemplary Sailor selected by their leadership for their accomplishments.

Knox was recognized for completing over 130 maintenance checks for a total of more than 150 man hours, ensuring mission readiness on board George Washington.

“Serving in the Navy, to me, not only means I am serving my country, but I am also protecting my family and loved ones back at home,” Knox said. “We, as Sailors, sacrifice many things in order to serve and I believe that shows that we are all willing to put ourselves aside for something greater. Serving in the Navy is difficult and it shows how determined, selfless, and willing each of us are.”

Knox has been in the Navy for two years and six months and has served on George Washington for one year.

George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet.