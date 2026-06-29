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    Denver Native Awarded 'Warfighter of the Week' on Board USS George Washington [Image 2 of 4]

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    Denver Native Awarded 'Warfighter of the Week' on Board USS George Washington

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    07.02.2026

    Photo by Seaman Juan Cordova 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Capt. Nicholas DeLeo, left, commanding officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), congratulates Sonar Technician 2nd Class Abigail Knox, from Colorado, assigned to Operations Department, during a Warfighter of the Week award presentation while underway in Philippine Sea, July 3rd, 2026. The George Washington Carrier Strike Group (GWACSG) is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Juan Cordova)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.03.2026 06:02
    Photo ID: 9790299
    VIRIN: 260703-N-FW808-1009
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 2.61 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Denver Native Awarded 'Warfighter of the Week' on Board USS George Washington [Image 4 of 4], by SN Juan Cordova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Denver Native Awarded 'Warfighter of the Week' on Board USS George Washington
    Denver Native Awarded 'Warfighter of the Week' on Board USS George Washington
    Denver Native Awarded 'Warfighter of the Week' on Board USS George Washington
    Denver Native Awarded 'Warfighter of the Week' on Board USS George Washington

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    CVN73
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