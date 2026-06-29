Denver Native Awarded 'Warfighter of the Week' on Board USS George Washington

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Capt. Nicholas DeLeo, commanding officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), explains bridge operations to Sonar Technician 2nd Class Abigail Knox, from Colorado, assigned to Operations Department, during a Warfighter of the Week award presentation while underway in Philippine Sea, July 3rd, 2026. The George Washington Carrier Strike Group (GWACSG) is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Juan Cordova)