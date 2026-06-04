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    NAVFAC Hawaii, U.S. Army, Nan Inc. host ammunition storage groundbreaking ceremony

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    NAVFAC Hawaii, U.S. Army, Nan Inc. host ammunition storage groundbreaking ceremony

    EWA BEACH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2026

    Photo by Anna Marie G. Gonzales 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Hawaii

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Hawaii (NAVFAC HI) in partnership with U.S. Army Hawaii and contractor, Nan, Inc. held a groundbreaking and blessing ceremony for the construction of the U.S. Army Ammunition Storage project located at the West Loch Annex in Ewa Beach, Hawaii May 29, 2026. NAVFAC HI awarded the contract to Nan, Inc. to complete the project. (U.S. Navy photo by Anna Marie G. Gonzales)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 18:26
    Photo ID: 9729377
    VIRIN: 260529-N-XM133-1008
    Resolution: 6701x4469
    Size: 5.2 MB
    Location: EWA BEACH, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NAVFAC Hawaii, U.S. Army, Nan Inc. host ammunition storage groundbreaking ceremony, by Anna Marie G. Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NAVFAC Hawaii
    anna marie g. gonzales
    U.S. Army
    U.S. Navy
    NAN Inc.
    ammunition storage construction project

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