Pennsylvania National Guard Hosts Côte d’Ivoire Armed Forces at Fort Indiantown Gap to Operationalize State Partnership

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – Building upon the historic State Partnership Program (SPP) signing ceremony held in Philadelphia June 25, the Pennsylvania National Guard (PANG) welcomed a delegation from the Côte d’Ivoire Armed Forces (FACI) to Fort Indiantown Gap today. The visit marks the first major operational engagement between the two forces, transitioning the partnership from formal agreement to active, joint collaboration.
The Ivorian delegation toured Fort Indiantown Gap’s premier training facilities to observe the advanced capabilities available for future joint exercises. The comprehensive tour included:
The visit also included a welcome reception and peer-to-peer exchange between key Pennsylvania National Guard leaders and the FACI delegation to focus on mapping out joint training initiatives, emphasizing crisis management, non-commissioned officer (NCO) development, and disaster preparedness – areas of mutual strategic priority for both Pennsylvania and Côte d’Ivoire.
“This visit to Fort Indiantown Gap represents the critical next step in our partnership with Côte d’Ivoire,” said Maj. Gen. John R. Pippy. “While the signing in Philadelphia established our bond, the work we do here at our training sites is where we truly build interoperability. By sharing our expertise in areas such as aviation, medical response, drone dominance, and leadership development, we are strengthening both our forces.”
The SPP between Pennsylvania and Côte d’Ivoire is the PANG’s second active state partnership, joining a highly successful and long-standing state partnership legacy originally established in 1993.
|Date Taken:
|12.31.1969
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 13:25
|Story ID:
|568689
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|29
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|0
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