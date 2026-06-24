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    B-Roll Pennsylvania National Guard Hosts Côte d’Ivoire Armed Forces at Fort Indiantown Gap to Operationalize State Partnership

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    FORT INDIANTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2026

    Video by 2nd Lt. Jessica Barb 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    Senior leaders from the Côte d'Ivoire Armed Forces (FACI), accompanied by Pennsylvania National Guard leadership receive a demonstration of capabilities during a tour of multiple facilities here, June 26, 2026, including: the Training Support Center (TSC); the Eastern Army National Guard Aviation Training Site (EAATS); the 166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute (RTI); the Medical Battalion Training Site (MBTS); the Northeast Counterdrug Training Center (NCTC); Task Force Cyber and the Unmanned Aircraft Systems Training and Innovation Facility.
    The tour showcased the installation’s premier training environments and marked the transition of the recently signed State Partnership Program (SPP) agreement into active, operational military-to-military engagement focusing on joint readiness and innovation. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Jessica Barb)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 13:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012511
    VIRIN: 260626-Z-A3544-6359
    Filename: DOD_111802420
    Length: 00:08:30
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, US

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    U.S. Africa Command
    State Partnership Program
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Côte d’Ivoire Armed Forces

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