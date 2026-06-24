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    Pennsylvania National Guard Hosts Côte d’Ivoire Armed Forces at Fort Indiantown Gap to Operationalize State Partnership [Image 9 of 12]

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    Pennsylvania National Guard Hosts Côte d’Ivoire Armed Forces at Fort Indiantown Gap to Operationalize State Partnership

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2026

    Photo by Wayne Hall 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    Senior leaders from the Côte d'Ivoire Armed Forces (FACI), accompanied by Pennsylvania National Guard leadership receive a demonstration of capabilities during a tour of multiple facilities here, June 26, 2026, including: the Training Support Center (TSC); the Eastern Army National Guard Aviation Training Site (EAATS); the 166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute (RTI); the Medical Battalion Training Site (MBTS); the Northeast Counterdrug Training Center (NCTC); Task Force Cyber and the Unmanned Aircraft Systems Training and Innovation Facility.

    The tour showcased the installation’s premier training environments and marked the transition of the recently signed State Partnership Program (SPP) agreement into active, operational military-to-military engagement focusing on joint readiness and innovation. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Wayne V. Hall)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 13:27
    Photo ID: 9775724
    VIRIN: 260626-Z-CQ783-1009
    Resolution: 1099x1152
    Size: 543.44 KB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Pennsylvania National Guard Hosts Côte d’Ivoire Armed Forces at Fort Indiantown Gap to Operationalize State Partnership [Image 12 of 12], by Wayne Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Pennsylvania National Guard Hosts Côte d’Ivoire Armed Forces at Fort Indiantown Gap to Operationalize State Partnership
    Pennsylvania National Guard Hosts Côte d’Ivoire Armed Forces at Fort Indiantown Gap to Operationalize State Partnership
    Pennsylvania National Guard Hosts Côte d’Ivoire Armed Forces at Fort Indiantown Gap to Operationalize State Partnership
    Pennsylvania National Guard Hosts Côte d’Ivoire Armed Forces at Fort Indiantown Gap to Operationalize State Partnership
    Pennsylvania National Guard Hosts Côte d’Ivoire Armed Forces at Fort Indiantown Gap to Operationalize State Partnership
    Pennsylvania National Guard Hosts Côte d’Ivoire Armed Forces at Fort Indiantown Gap to Operationalize State Partnership
    Pennsylvania National Guard Hosts Côte d’Ivoire Armed Forces at Fort Indiantown Gap to Operationalize State Partnership
    Pennsylvania National Guard Hosts Côte d’Ivoire Armed Forces at Fort Indiantown Gap to Operationalize State Partnership
    Pennsylvania National Guard Hosts Côte d’Ivoire Armed Forces at Fort Indiantown Gap to Operationalize State Partnership
    Pennsylvania National Guard Hosts Côte d’Ivoire Armed Forces at Fort Indiantown Gap to Operationalize State Partnership
    Pennsylvania National Guard Hosts Côte d’Ivoire Armed Forces at Fort Indiantown Gap to Operationalize State Partnership
    Pennsylvania National Guard Hosts Côte d’Ivoire Armed Forces at Fort Indiantown Gap to Operationalize State Partnership

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    Pennsylvania National Guard Hosts Côte d’Ivoire Armed Forces at Fort Indiantown Gap to Operationalize State Partnership

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    U.S. Africa Command
    State Partnership Program
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    National Guard
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Côte d’Ivoire Armed Forces

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