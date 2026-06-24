Pennsylvania National Guard Hosts Côte d’Ivoire Armed Forces at Fort Indiantown Gap to Operationalize State Partnership

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Senior leaders from the Côte d'Ivoire Armed Forces (FACI), accompanied by Pennsylvania National Guard leadership receive a demonstration of capabilities during a tour of multiple facilities here, June 26, 2026, including: the Training Support Center (TSC); the Eastern Army National Guard Aviation Training Site (EAATS); the 166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute (RTI); the Medical Battalion Training Site (MBTS); the Northeast Counterdrug Training Center (NCTC); Task Force Cyber and the Unmanned Aircraft Systems Training and Innovation Facility.



The tour showcased the installation’s premier training environments and marked the transition of the recently signed State Partnership Program (SPP) agreement into active, operational military-to-military engagement focusing on joint readiness and innovation. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Wayne V. Hall)