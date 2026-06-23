U.S. Army and Australian Army flight crews assigned to the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division Multi-Domain Command – Pacific, fly two UH-60 Blackhawks and two AH-64 Apache attack helicopters into Seattle in support of the FIFA World Cup during a match between Australia and the United States in Seattle, Wash., June 19, 2026 (U.S. Army photo by Maj, Ian Sandall)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 15:03
|Photo ID:
|9773407
|VIRIN:
|260619-A-KN550-2077
|Resolution:
|1577x889
|Size:
|319.19 KB
|Location:
|SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 16th CAB Flies Formation over FIFA World Cup, by MAJ Ian Sandall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S., Australian Army Pilots Join Forces for FIFA World Cup Flyover
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