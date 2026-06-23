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    16th CAB Flies Formation over FIFA World Cup

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    16th CAB Flies Formation over FIFA World Cup

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2026

    Photo by Maj. Ian Sandall 

    7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command - Pacific)

    U.S. Army and Australian Army flight crews assigned to the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division Multi-Domain Command – Pacific, fly two UH-60 Blackhawks and two AH-64 Apache attack helicopters into Seattle in support of the FIFA World Cup during a match between Australia and the United States in Seattle, Wash., June 19, 2026 (U.S. Army photo by Maj, Ian Sandall)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 15:03
    Photo ID: 9773407
    VIRIN: 260619-A-KN550-2077
    Resolution: 1577x889
    Size: 319.19 KB
    Location: SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, 16th CAB Flies Formation over FIFA World Cup, by MAJ Ian Sandall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    16th CAB
    Lumen Field
    blackhawk
    Seattle
    Apache
    FIFA World Cup 2026

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